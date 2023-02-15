HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > App Stores Flooded With 1.9M Dormant Apps

App Stores Flooded With 1.9M Dormant Apps

By | 15 Feb 2023

The Apple App Store and Google Play are wastelands littered with abandoned apps, according to a new study.

Developers are abandoning apps faster than ever before, with over 1.8 million available apps sitting dormant. These “abandoned” apps are defined by Pixalate’s new Abandoned Mobile Apps Report as those that haven’t been updated for at least two years.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, 1.86 million abandoned apps sat across both stores, up 3 per cent year-on-year.

In addition, there are 348,000 “super-abandoned’’ apps that haven’t been updated for more than five years.

The Google Play Store is the biggest wasteland, being home to over 1.3 million of these abandoned apps, up 12 per cent year-on-year. The Apple App Store accounts for 496,000 – a figure that is down 2 per cent, due to Apple’s continued sweeping of these dormant apps.

Percentage-wise, abandoned apps make up 38 per cent of all apps available in the US, 40 per cent of those registered in China, and 45 per cent of Russian apps.

Huawei’s Mobile Services app, which currently has more than 500 million downloads, is the most high-profile abandoned app.

 



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Apple’s Manufacturing Move To India Hits Roadblock
Apple Said To Be Launching 15.5-Inch MacBook Air In April
Good News And Bad For Apple Fans
Apple Avoided Mass Firings Because It Avoided Mass Hirings
Apple Files Patent For Camera On Watch
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Persistence Pays Off For Samsung With The New Galaxy S23 Ultra
Latest News
/
February 15, 2023
/
Liberty Global Takes 5% Stake In Vodafone
Latest News
/
February 15, 2023
/
EA Sports Steals EPL From FIFA For $850 Million
Latest News
/
February 15, 2023
/
Vodafone and Nokia Bring 5G mmWave To SCG
Latest News
/
February 15, 2023
/
Lenovo Unleashing GeekPro G5000 Gaming Laptop Series
Latest News
/
February 15, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Persistence Pays Off For Samsung With The New Galaxy S23 Ultra
Latest News
/
February 15, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
I first started reviewing smartphones back in the days when Nokia, HTC and BlackBerry were around. The number-one phone during...
Read More