Apology

By | 12 Mar 2021

Apology & Retraction To George Poutakidis Busisoft Pty Ltd and Addicted To Audio

In September and October 2020, ChannelNews and Mr David Richards published a series of articles about Mr George Poutakidis, Busisoft Pty Ltd and Addicted To Audio.

ChannelNews and Mr Richards accept that the articles contained a number of falsehoods and inaccuracies.

Channel News and Mr Richards unreservedly apologise for any damage, hurt and embarrassment which the articles may have caused to their personal and professional reputations.

 

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
