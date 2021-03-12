Apology & Retraction To George Poutakidis Busisoft Pty Ltd and Addicted To Audio

In September and October 2020, ChannelNews and Mr David Richards published a series of articles about Mr George Poutakidis, Busisoft Pty Ltd and Addicted To Audio.

ChannelNews and Mr Richards accept that the articles contained a number of falsehoods and inaccuracies.

Channel News and Mr Richards unreservedly apologise for any damage, hurt and embarrassment which the articles may have caused to their personal and professional reputations.