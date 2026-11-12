Global smart home security brand aosu has entered the Australian market, launching a range of wireless, solar-powered security cameras and video doorbells exclusively through Officeworks.

The company is targeting Australian households looking for affordable home security systems without complicated installations or ongoing subscription fees.

To coincide with its local debut, aosu is offering Black Friday discounts of up to 32% across selected products.

Leading the Australian range is the SolarCam D1 Classic 3K Kit, available in two-camera and four-camera configurations with the aosuBase 2 storage hub.

The system features Cross-Camera Tracking technology, which combines footage from multiple cameras into a continuous timeline, allowing homeowners to follow movement around their property.

Aosu is also introducing standalone SolarCam D1 Max 4K, SolarCam T2 Pro and SolarCam T2 Ultra cameras, alongside the Video Doorbell R1 Ultra and an indoor 4MP camera.

A key feature of the range is solar-powered Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) technology, which allows compatible cameras to rotate through 360 degrees, automatically track people and monitor larger outdoor areas without leaving blind spots.

The cameras also incorporate radar detection, passive infrared sensors and AI-powered recognition to distinguish between people and vehicles while reducing unwanted notifications.

Unlike some competing security systems, aosu offers local video storage without mandatory monthly subscription fees.

The aosuBase 2 hub also extends connectivity to cameras positioned further from a home’s Wi-Fi router, improving coverage across larger properties.

According to Gary Chen, General Manager of aosu Australia, the company has focused on making home security simpler and more accessible.

“We invest in R&D to solve real security problems for households. That means simpler installation, smarter solar, more accurate detection, and local storage that keeps privacy, security and control firmly in the customer’s hands,” Chen said.

The launch comes as Australians increasingly look to protect their homes, vehicles and deliveries, particularly ahead of the summer holiday travel period.

Aosu says its products are designed for homeowners, renters and small businesses, with wire-free installation providing flexibility when positioning or relocating cameras.

The company claims more than three million homeowners worldwide use its security products.

Australian pricing and Black Friday offers

SolarCam D1 Classic 3K Kit (2 cameras): $347, down from $499.

$347, down from $499. SolarCam D1 Classic 3K Kit (4 cameras): $627, down from $899.

$627, down from $899. SolarCam D1 Max 4K: $167, down from $249.

$167, down from $249. SolarCam T2 Pro: $347, down from $499.

$347, down from $499. SolarCam T2 Ultra: $327, down from $479.

$327, down from $479. Video Doorbell R1 Ultra: $269.

$269. Indoor 4MP Camera: $129.

The complete aosu security range is available through Officeworks stores nationally and online, with Black Friday promotional pricing applying to selected models.