The on-again, off-again court case brought by the US District of Columbia against Amazon is back on again following a successful appeal.

When you get down into the weeds of the antitrust case against Amazon, which started in 2021, you’ll find yourself in a world of most-favoured-nation agreements, price parity provisions and fair pricing policies.

It’s heavy going, but the long and the short of it is that the District of Columbia initially argued that “certain Amazon policies amounted to illegal restraints of trade under the District’s antitrust laws”.

According to court documents, it claimed these practices stifled competition, reduced consumer choice, and led to increased prices across online marketplaces, and the District sought to stop Amazon from using them.

It was initially unsuccessful, and Amazon’s motion to dismiss was granted, with the trial court (Superior Court) “concluding that the District failed to plausibly allege that the challenged policies had anticompetitive effects”.

The District today successfully challenged the Superior Court’s ruling on the grounds “that the court misconstrued the elements of a restraint-of-trade claim and failed to accept the District’s factual allegations as true”.