Antitrust Case Against Amazon To Proceed Following Appeal
The on-again, off-again court case brought by the US District of Columbia against Amazon is back on again following a successful appeal.
When you get down into the weeds of the antitrust case against Amazon, which started in 2021, you’ll find yourself in a world of most-favoured-nation agreements, price parity provisions and fair pricing policies.
It’s heavy going, but the long and the short of it is that the District of Columbia initially argued that “certain Amazon policies amounted to illegal restraints of trade under the District’s antitrust laws”.
According to court documents, it claimed these practices stifled competition, reduced consumer choice, and led to increased prices across online marketplaces, and the District sought to stop Amazon from using them.
It was initially unsuccessful, and Amazon’s motion to dismiss was granted, with the trial court (Superior Court) “concluding that the District failed to plausibly allege that the challenged policies had anticompetitive effects”.
The District today successfully challenged the Superior Court’s ruling on the grounds “that the court misconstrued the elements of a restraint-of-trade claim and failed to accept the District’s factual allegations as true”.
The Court of Appeal’s Associate Judge Beckwith wrote: “We hold that the District alleged sufficient facts to survive the motion to dismiss and therefore reverse the judgement of the Superior Court.”
The appeal ruling stated: “Amazon.com operates the world’s largest online retail marketplace. According to the District’s first amended complaint, Amazon is consumers’ go-to platform for online shopping, where two thirds of people begin their search for new products and where nearly three quarters “go directly” once they have settled upon a specific product to buy.
“In addition to selling things directly to consumers on its online platform, Amazon contracts with third-party merchants seeking to sell their products on Amazon and also buys products from wholesale suppliers – known as first-party sellers – that it then sells to consumers, sometimes under its own brand. In many cases, these third-party sellers and first-party sellers offer the same products on other online platforms, including on their own websites.
The District’s complaint “takes aim at three aspects of the agreements Amazon requires certain merchants to enter into that the District says run afoul of D.C. law prohibiting restrictive trade policies and monopolies”, the Court of Appeal wrote.