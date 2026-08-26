Anthropic is reportedly preparing to tell investors that the potential revenue opportunity from its AI business exceeds US$30 trillion.

As the makers of Claude, Anthropic is preparing for a possible public listing, and the staggering figure sets an incredible benchmark for the AI industry.

According to The Wall Street Journal, people familiar with the matter say Anthropic is set to present the figure to prospective investors. The estimated figure would put the AI company ahead of SpaceX, which recently used a US$28.5 trillion estimate in its own IPO pitch.

The figures are based on the total addressable market (TAM) financial metric, which is an estimate of the total revenue available across the markets a company could potentially serve.

The US$30 trillion-plus figure is not a forecast of Anthropic’s actual revenue, instead representing the theoretical market opportunity the company believes could come from AI as it becomes more and more embedded across businesses and industries.

While Anthropic’s actual business is growing rapidly, more than doubling its revenue to US$11.6 billion in the second quarter of 2026, according to reports, it is in contrast to the theoretical US$30 trillion-plus opportunity. It does show how aggressively AI companies are shaping up the potential of the emerging AI market.

Anthropic needs to compete across a range of applications, while also spending big on infrastructure, research and product development to convert the potential into sustainable revenue.

The trillion-dollar figure is interesting as it is difficult to predict how quickly AI will actually transform existing industries, and what proportion of that will ultimately be captured by AI companies.

The company, which was founded by siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, is known for developing one of the leading AI assistants, Claude. Claude’s rise in growth and popularity has led to Anthropic becoming one of the most closely watched private companies in the technology sector.

A public listing would give investors a new way in to the commercial AI boom, while also subjecting Anthropic to the increase in scrutiny that comes from a public listing.

AI investment continues at unprecedented levels, and investors ultimately need to determine whether these trillion-dollar market projections reflect genuine economic transformation, or simply optimism surrounding the technology.

According to reports, Anthropic is expected to file its IPO financial disclosures in the coming weeks, so a public listing could happen as early as September or October.