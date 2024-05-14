HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Anthem's New MRX SLM Device Will Soon Arrive In Australia

Anthem’s New MRX SLM Device Will Soon Arrive In Australia

14 May 2024
Anthem MRX SLM (Image: Supplied by Anthem)

Canadian-headquartered Anthem Electronics will be bringing its latest MRX SLM to the Australian market later this year.

The MRX SLM receiver is a slick device that has a compact form factor and integrates seamlessly into your existing entertainment system setup. It can be discreetly hidden from view, slotted away behind a television screen too while mounted on the wall behind it.

Key features of the MRX SLM include a 5-channel amplifier with 50 watts per channel, and continuous power into 8 ohms.

It also has enhanced integration features with robust IP control capabilities, including Control Drivers for major automation systems.

With HDMI connectivity and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, the MRX SLM focuses on the audio experience and clarity.

It also supports various music streaming services. Through Spotify Connect, AirPlay, Chromecast built-in, and Bluetooth streaming, users can listen to music from their phone, tablet, or laptop.

The ARC Genesis software meanwhile offers in-room correction capabilities. With support for both Mac and Windows, Anthem says that it offers new target curve adjustment options for deep bass and high frequencies.

Anthem MRX SLM (Image: Supplied by Anthem)

John Soden, vice president PML Sound International, said, “Expanding from the success of our MRX x40 and AVM models, the MRX SLM presents an outstanding solution for our partners. It effectively addresses a key challenge by offering custom integrators a great way to save space without sacrificing audio quality.”

Anthem’s managing director, John Bagby, added, “The demand for efficient and space-saving solutions in the custom integrator market has never been higher. This device is a must-have for integrators who strive to provide their customers with the best audio experiences while maintaining a sleek and
visually appealing environment.”

The MRX SLM will be available in the country, through distributor Audio Active Australia, from June-July 2024 at a price starting at A$2,499.



