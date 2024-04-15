HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Another Big W Product Recalled

By | 15 Apr 2024

Big W is facing yet another recall, this time with the Contempo Handstick Vacuum. This is the fourth recalled product sold at the retail store in the last year.

The product was recalled after components of the circuit board were found to overheat and catch fire if the vacuum short circuited, or the incorrect charger was used.

Incidents have occurred, and proceeded to cause property damage.

Users have been urged to immediately stop using the product and return them to any Big W store for a full refund.

This is due to a high risk of serious injury and property damage from fire.

If the user is unable to return the product, or have sold / gifted it to someone else, they should call Big W.

More information can be found by visiting https://www.bigw.com.au/help/contact-us, or phoning Big W on 1300 244 999.

Identifying information includes the following:

  • Barcode Number: 9357349361622
  • SKU: 139259
  • All batch codes ending in /2021 and /2022 or batch code 010223.

Codes are located on the product label, which in on the end of the barrel.



