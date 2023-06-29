A feature on Android phones that was designed to help users contact emergency service has been blamed the police in the UK for an influx of false emergencies that were received in recent weeks, largely linked to the Emergency SOS feature.

Scottish and English police are reporting a huge number of silent or abandoned called since the release of an Android update between October last year and February, that introduced an Emergency SOS calling feature.

It was reported that each false call took around 20 minutes to deal with as the emergency operators had to make sure no one was on the other side of the line unable to verbally communicate their situation.