Android phones will now automatically re-boot after three consecutive days days of being locked.

The Android security update feature was announced in Google System Release Notes for April and forces you to re-enter your PIN code.

You won’t be able to rely indefinitely on shortcut login measures such as biometric identification.

The new measure also means that your data will remain encrypted on your phone in what’s called the Before First Unlock (BFU) state.

Apple has already implemented a similar feature for iPhones in iOS18 with its “inactivity reboot” feature.

Both are designed to make it harder for exploits to persist across reboots such as tools that break into phones. The measure also offers extra protection if you lose your phone.