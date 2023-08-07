Android users could soon see an update coming that would allow them to scan QR codes from across the room, as Google are working on a new code scanner to automatically detect a QR code in the camera frame, zoom in, and read it.

So far, it’s not headed to devices, but is in the latest APIs Google are making available to developers.

The code-scanner API was updated with the ability working in Google’s QR Code Scanner system app, along with being implemented into other apps.