When Android 16 is released, Pixel phone users will be able to use the fingerprint sensor when the screen is turned off.

For Android 16 Developer Preview 2, Google is adding a “Screen-off fingerprint unlock”, as spotted by 9 to 5 Google.

The site describes it as “one of the only truly new features added in Android 16 Developer Preview 2, as other visible changes were primarily cosmetic”.

The change appears to only be available in developer preview for Pixel 9 phones.

The site found the option in a Settings search on a Pixel 8 Pro, but the option was not able to be used.

“More than likely, that relates back to the new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Google is using in its latest devices, as opposed to the optical one used previously.”

Those employing the always-on display setting – which comes at a drain on the battery – have been able to sign in as long as the time is being shown, and so this improvement will be for those not using always-on display.

If you have Android 16 Developer Preview installed the new setting can be accessed through Settings > Security & privacy > Device unlock > Face & Fingerprint Unlock > Fingerprint.