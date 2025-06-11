Google has surprised fans by rolling out Android 16 early to select Pixel devices with major usability, security and accessibility upgrades.

The early rollout aims to align Android updates with device launches, giving developers more time to smooth out issues before wider releases.

One standout feature is real-time notifications for services like food delivery and navigation, visible directly on lock screens and always-on display.

For example, users can track their Uber arrival or DoorDash order progress without opening the app. Samsung and OnePlus will integrate this feature into their own lock screen interfaces, so similar experiences are expected across brands soon.

Security has taken a big leap with an enhanced Advanced Protection Mode. Designed for public figures, journalists, and activists, it enforces stricter app and network controls, blocks dangerous websites and spam, and adds USB protections. A future update will enable encrypted intrusion detection logs that can be reviewed by security experts if needed.

Scam texts are increasingly common, and Android 16 uses on-device AI to spot and warn users of suspected scams without compromising privacy. It also restricts scammer attempts to trick users during phone calls, such as by preventing them from guiding victims to install harmful apps.

Android 16 also allows users to highlight hard-to-read text and supports new Bluetooth LE Audio capabilities, including Auracast broadcasting, which streams audio to multiple hearing aids or devices simultaneously, which will be a big boost for public venues.

Later this year, Android 16 will enable resizable, windowed apps and external display support, bringing a desktop-like multitasking experience to tablets and large screens.

The update begins with Pixel 6 and newer phones, with Samsung and other manufacturers expected to follow later in the year.