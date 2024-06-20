With all the talk surrounding iOS 18 since Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Google’s Android 15 is slowly making its way through the beta testing stages, preparing for release in the coming months.

Now in Beta 3 and available for testers with compatible Android devices, Google has introduced a new display feature, set to save battery and prevent spying.

Called the Adaptive Timeout feature, it sits within the screen timeout settings. When enables, it will “automatically turn off your screen if you’re not looking at your device.”

It appears it won’t override the existing screen timeout setting, which can range anywhere from 15 seconds to 30 minutes.

Additionally, it sits along the existing Screen Attention setting, which will keep the display on at all times while the user looks at it.

Reports suggest the user will be able to use the Adaptive Timeout and Screen Attention features simultaneously.

There’s still minimal information regarding this feature, and how it will be able to tell the user

9to5Google points out claims it could use the selfie camera and proximity sensors to determine when the device is in use.