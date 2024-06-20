HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Android 15 Will Now Turn Off The Screen When The Phone Is Not In Use

Android 15 Will Now Turn Off The Screen When The Phone Is Not In Use

By | 20 Jun 2024

With all the talk surrounding iOS 18 since Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Google’s Android 15 is slowly making its way through the beta testing stages, preparing for release in the coming months.

Now in Beta 3 and available for testers with compatible Android devices, Google has introduced a new display feature, set to save battery and prevent spying.

Called the Adaptive Timeout feature, it sits within the screen timeout settings. When enables, it will “automatically turn off your screen if you’re not looking at your device.”

It appears it won’t override the existing screen timeout setting, which can range anywhere from 15 seconds to 30 minutes.

Additionally, it sits along the existing Screen Attention setting, which will keep the display on at all times while the user looks at it.

Reports suggest the user will be able to use the Adaptive Timeout and Screen Attention features simultaneously.

There’s still minimal information regarding this feature, and how it will be able to tell the user

9to5Google points out claims it could use the selfie camera and proximity sensors to determine when the device is in use.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
New Google AI Creates Audio From Video & Prompts
Apple Opens NFC Payment Tech To Rivals
New Google Chrome, Microsoft Word Money-Stealing Malware Discovered
New Android Google Chrome Feature Reads Websites Aloud
Apple Facing A$75.72 Million Daily Fine In The EU For Breaching regulations
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE:JB Hi Fi To Launch New Online Marketplace, Invitation Only For Suppliers
Latest News
/
June 20, 2024
/
Jura E8 coffee machine (Image: Supplied)
New Study Shows Oz Coffee Consumers Shunning Pods
Latest News
/
June 20, 2024
/
Samsung To Beat Own Production Forecast of Phones And Tablets
Latest News
/
June 20, 2024
/
New Google AI Creates Audio From Video & Prompts
Latest News
/
June 20, 2024
/
Apple Opens NFC Payment Tech To Rivals
Latest News
/
June 20, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE:JB Hi Fi To Launch New Online Marketplace, Invitation Only For Suppliers
Latest News
/
June 20, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
JB Hi Fi is set to roll out a brand new marketplace which could be a major threat to Officeworks...
Read More