Google is introducing a new Powered Off Finding feature to its Find My Device system for Android 15, according to a recent report by Android Police.

The new feature will assist in locating certain lost or misplaced Android devices, including the upcoming Pixel 9, even when they are switched off.

Currently Goggle’s Find my Device system can only be activated when the device is powered on and connected to Wi-Fi. When Android devices are powered off, Bluetooth will also turn off.

The Powered Off Finding feature would store Bluetooth beacons in the memory of the Bluetooth controller so that the device can be seen by others even when turned off.

The report from Android Police indicates that they new feature may launch with the Pixel 9 and could later become available for certain older Pixel devices.

Users must update to Android 15 and run the latest version of Google’s Find My Device system to access the new feature.