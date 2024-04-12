The first public beta for Android 15 has been released by Google, allowing those with a Pixel phone to test out the upcoming operating system.

It was in developer preview for a couple of months, and now the first public preview has been made available, ahead of the Google I/O keynote set to take place next month.

Google has said, “We’ll have lots more to share as we move through the release cycle; stay tuned for more news and announcements around Google I/O on Tuesday, May 14th.”

The key features available for testing seem to be apps that run edge-to-edge by default. There’s also smoother NFC experiences, and support for app archiving.

Additionally, there’s better braille performance and new key management technology for end-to-end encryption.

Android VP of Engineering, Dave Burke said, “Today we’re releasing the first beta of Android 15.”

“With the progress we’ve made refining the features and stability of Android 15, it’s time to open the experience up to both developers and early adopters, so you can now enroll any supported Pixel device here to get this and future Android 15 Beta and feature drop Beta updates over-the-air.”

“Android 15 continues our work to build a platform that helps improve your productivity, give users a premium app experience, protect user privacy and security, and make your app accessible to as many people as possible — all in a vibrant and diverse ecosystem of devices, silicon partners, and carriers.”

Apart from what’s listed above, it doesn’t seem like there’s much to test prior to the keynote.

But, for those wanting to download the beta, they’ll need a Pixel 5a or later, and to be enrolled in the Android beta program.