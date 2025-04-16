Home > Latest News > Anaconda Builds Massive Store Where You Learn To Fish

Anaconda Builds Massive Store Where You Learn To Fish

By | 16 Apr 2025

Multi-billionaire retailer Zac Fried is building another Anaconda Adventure HQ experience that will include a fishing simulator, boating yard, and a grassed area for pitching tents.

“Experience the game boat simulator where you can jump in and catch a marlin without leaving the store,” Anaconda says on the website of its Adventure HQ store in Chullora, NSW.

The Australian Financial Review reports that construction is due to start on a 6000 square metre store at Brendale, north of Brisbane. It will teach customers to fish from a 12-metre casting tank, the report says.

Moreton Bay locals and visitors can “choose a seven-metre tinnie from a life-sized pier sitting above a fake island”. This latest store will be part of a 17,000 square-metre retail site at Brendale, that also includes Harris Scarfe and Spotlight stores.

Another store will follow also in southeast Queensland.

Fried is not the first to combine outdoor retail with adventure experiences. Built several years ago, Yeti’s flagship store in Austin, Texas, includes an immersive video wall, virtual golf swing simulator.

“Sports retailers from Dick’s to Bass Pro are reimagining the brick-and-mortar experience and re-evaluating the science behind the consumer journey, creating highly experiential in-store environments,” reported TotalRetail.

Some stores in Australia such as One Planet offer in-store equipment education.

However Fried has ramped up the concept on an industrial scale, with the capacity to fish from a tinnie and a life-sized pier taking sizeable acreage.



Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
