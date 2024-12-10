When capturing video, an AI tool called the Audio Magic Eraser eliminates unwanted noise from recorded videos on Google Pixel phones.

At present, this tool is available only on Google Pixel 8 phones and later, but a version of it may soon come to Samsung’s flagship devices too.

Tipster Ice Universe took to Weibo to say that Samsung is working on an audio eraser tool that may be included in the next version of One UI 7. They also shared a screenshot (below) showing the feature in action.

Google’s Audio Magic Eraser uses advanced machine learning to identify and isolate sounds such as speech, music, and background noise.

It lets you selectively reduce, or eliminate, distracting sounds while preserving important audio from the video.

You can, for example, swiftly lower the noise of a crowd at a concert or the wind when shooting an outdoor video, while still keeping the voices of the subjects you are filming.

Audio Magic Eraser therefore acts like a virtual sound engineer, refining the audio quality of your videos with cleaner, more professional-sounding videos and enhanced audio quality.

The screenshot shared by Ice Universe shows Samsung’s version could offer similar features, such as the capability to adjust the volume of voices, wind, and other sounds. It could also incorporate volume sliders, allowing you to manually fine-tune the audio levels of your videos, reported Digital Trends.

While the tool is expected to come to the next version of One UI 7, Samsung last week released the beta program of its One UI 7 update for users in select countries – although Australia was left out of the mix.

The countries where the beta program is available include the US, the UK, India, Korea, Germany, and even Poland.

The beta version is available for Galaxy S24 devices in those countries, and Samsung has said that there are more One UI 7 features that will come alongside the release of upcoming Galaxy devices – believed to be the S25 series which should debut early next year.