Home > Latest News > AMD’s Zen-6 Chips Could Arrive Sooner Than Expected

AMD’s Zen-6 Chips Could Arrive Sooner Than Expected

By | 5 Jul 2024

At Computex last month, AMD revealed its Zen-5 desktop and mobile processors are set for launch later this month.

Soon after this announcement, details about its successor emerged, codenamed ‘Medusa.’ Leaks suggest Medusa will be part of the Zen-6 range, and will reportedly be launched in late 2025.

Some sources claim AMD has plans to finalise the Zen-6 range by Q2 2025, with production beginning later that year.

Another source reportedly confirmed Medusa is a Zen-6 product, which could target laptops and the desktops AM5 platform.

The Strix Halo and Medusa Halo architectures are also expected to use TSMC’s N3E (enhanced 3nm process).

The naming conventions for AMD products include ‘Ridge’ for desktop products, ‘Point’ for mobile parts, and ‘Halo’ for extreme mobile variants.

The Strix Halo product has yet to officially appear, most likely due to TSMC’s 3nm process challenges.

Originally, the Zen-5 architecture was going to be launched on the 3nm node for both Strix Point and Strix Halo.

There were issues with chiplets, and the delays with TSMC forced AMD to remain on the 4nm for Strix Point.

Strix Halo is still expected to launch later this year with a 3nm design and feature an improved neural processing unit (NPU).

New notebooks equipped with AMD’s Ryzen 300 AI Strix Point processors are claimed to start shipping later this month.



