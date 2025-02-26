Home > Latest News > AMD’s Latest Ryzen Chips Expected To Lower PC Prices

AMD’s Latest Ryzen Chips Expected To Lower PC Prices

By | 26 Feb 2025

AMD has released six new Zen 3 Cezanne chips recently which are more affordably priced and are expected to help reduce PC prices.

The latest chips include Ryzen 3 5305G, Ryzen 3 5305GE, Ryzen 5 5605G, Ryzen 5 5605GE, Ryzen 7 5705G, and Ryzen 7 5705GE.

The new CPUs are refreshed versions of the existing Ryzen 3 5300, Ryzen 5 5600 and the Ryzen 7 5700, reported Digital Trends.

The “G” variants of these processors come with integrated Radeon Vega graphics. The “GE” models are lower-power alternatives with a reduced TDP of 35W making them more energy-efficient and ideal for use in PCs.

 

The Ryzen 7 5705G, the most powerful among the six new chips, is expected to feature eight Zen 3 cores with a boost clock of up to 4.6GHz. The Ryzen 5 5605G will offer six cores, while the Ryzen 3 5305G will feature four.

While AMD has yet to officially announce specifications, availability, and pricing of these new chips, they are expected to debut in PCs this year itself.

 

AMD’s latest Zen 5 chips use 4nm manufacturing process and are featured in the AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processors.

The company’s decision to continue releasing chips based on its older Zen 3 architecture would allow it to supply more accessibly priced chips to the market. With AMD’s ongoing support for the AM4 socket, users who have the first-generation Ryzen processors (launched in 2017), can get a modern CPU eight years later without being forced to replace their motherboard.



