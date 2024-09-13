AMD has officially debuted its sixth GPU in its mobile RX 7000 lineup, the RX 7800M. Built on the current RDNA 3 architecture for gaming laptops, it is expected to bring PS5 Pro levels of gaming capabilities to laptops.

The latest laptop graphics card is based on the Navi 32 GPU architecture and comes with 12GB of 18Gbps GDDR6 VRAM, likely utilizing a 192-bit memory bus and offering a total memory bandwidth of 432GB/s, according to Digital Trends.

It includes 48MB of Infinity Cache and is equipped with 60 Compute Units (CUs), 90 Render Output Units (ROPs), and a thermal design power (TDP) of up to 180 watts.

The card runs at a frequency of 2.145GHz and supports popular video rendering formats like H264, H265, and AV1.

The RX 7800M comes with Infinity Cache technology, originally featured in desktop GPUs, which optimises memory access, and reduces the need for constant memory fetches that can hamper performance.

The result is improved efficiency, allowing the GPU to offer both high-end gaming performance and better power consumption.

The RX 7800M’s architecture resembles the PS5 Pro in terms of memory capacity and computational power.

The RX 7800M boasts 12GB of VRAM and supports high-fidelity gaming at 1440p or higher.

While AMD hasn’t shared any performance metrics, a recent report suggests that the RX 7800M can outclass Nvidia’s RTX 4070 mobile.

The new RX 7800M is believed to be comparable to the company’s desktop-class RX 7700 XT.

Which specific laptops this new GPU can be integrated into is yet unclear, an indication could lie in the fact that AMD’s RX 7900M were exclusive for the Dell Alienware M18 at launch, and AMD’s RX 7700S is found in select Asus and Framework laptops.