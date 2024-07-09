Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), the second-largest maker of PC processors, has seen its brand value climb well over its rival Intel.

In Kantar’s BrandZ Most Valuable Brands, AMD comes in at 41st place while Intel manages to land itself at the 48th position on the list of the 100 most valuable brands globally.

AMD also ranked among the top 10 risers in the report, which implies that its brand value increased significantly over the last year.

The Santa Clara-based company saw its brand grow significantly since 2023, increasing by 53 per cent year-over-year.

Its brand value reached A$76.97 million in the Business Technology and Services Platforms category.

AMD’s foray into the AI ecosystem, which its rivals including Intel and Nvidia are also competing within, is believed to be driving its growth.

Intel’s brand grew 29 per cent since 2023 and Nvidia’s increased by a staggering 178 per cent in the report.

While AMD has beaten Intel on the list, it is still in second position in the consumer market. It holds a smaller percentage of both the CPU and the GPU market, and its gaming revenue has recently gone down by 48 per cent.

Intel reportedly controls 79 per cent of the PC CPU market, but Kantar’s findings show that AMD is even more recognisable than Intel and so it may only be a matter of time before AMD begins to seriously challenge Intel’s dominant position.

Kantar’s report takes into account a company’s financial value and then multiplies it by its brand contribution to find out its total brand value.

The top 10 entries in the report were dominated by tech players including Apple (1), Google (2), Microsoft (3), Amazon (4), Nvidia (6), Facebook (8), Oracle (9) and Tencent (10).

“This year’s BrandZ ranking underscores the resilience of top brands, with the total brand value of the Global Top 100 rebounding 20 per cent to reach $8.3 trillion, close to the 2022 peak of A$12.32 trillion. Since its launch in 2006, the brand value of the Global Top 100 has increased 474 per cent. The threshold to join the Top 100 has increased 354 per cent from A$5.94 billion to A$28.2 billion,” said Martin Guerrieria, head of Kantar BrandZ.

As for Australian-headquartered brands, CommBank emerged as the only Oz brand to be included in the list for 2024.