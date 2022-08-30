AMD has announced it’s next generation of processors, the Ryzen 7000 series.

The new range is made up of the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X, all of which will feature Zen 4 architecture and DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support.

This is a major step in the right direction for AMD as they catch up to Intel who implanted this technology last year with their Alder Lake processors.

Whilst the new tech will require those interested to update their motherboards, as was required with the Intel chips, the performance gains are set to be massive.

Dr. Lisa Su, CEO of AMD has said that the instructions-per-clock (IPC) of the Ryzen 7000 series have increased considerably, particularly with gaming and creative tasks, whilst boost clock numbers are reaching new heights.

“I’m extremely excited to say today that as we optimize the product for production, we now see 13% more IPC in desktop applications,” she said.

“From a frequency standpoint, we’ve increased the frequency at the top of the stack to 5.7GHz – that’s 800 megahertz higher than we did in the Ryzen 5000s.”

“And as a result, Ryzen 7000 single-threaded performance is up to 29% higher compared to Ryzen 5000. These are just huge performance increases, and I’m extremely proud of what the team was able to deliver.”

Model Cores/Threads Clock (Base/Boost) Cache (L2 + L3) TDP Ryzen 5 7600X 6 / 12 4.7GHz / 5.3GHz 38MB 105W Ryzen 7 7700X 8 / 16 4.5GHz / 5.4GHz 40MB 105W Ryzen 9 7900X 12 / 24 5.6GHz / 4.7GHz 76MB 170W Ryzen 9 7950X 16 / 32 5.7GHz / 4.5GHz 80MB 170W

Credit: TechRadar

AMD is comparing their entire new range against the flagship Intel Alder Lake chip, the Intel Core i9-12900K. Even their Ryzen 5 7600X is apparently 5% faster than the top Intel in 1080p performance.

Intel’s upcoming Raptor Lake chips, which are expected for a Q4 2022 release, are rumoured to come with incredibly high power gains, but at the expense of being incredibly power hungry. Previous performance benchmarks have seen 6GHz clock speeds appear, but the top chip, the i9-13900K could consume as much as 350W of power in “Extreme Performance Mode”.

AMD’s new chips, thanks to fabrication on a 5nm mode, are much more power efficient. This keeps chip prices down, electricity prices down, means you may not need to upgrade your power supply and is much better for the environment.

A focus on efficient power has always been something AMD feature, and the new chips are set to be no different. The new Zen 4 processors are able to get the same performance as the Ryzen 5000 series chips for 62% of the power or feature 50% more performance for the same power.

AMD’s new chips are set to maintain the same prices as their predecessors in the US at $699 (~A$999) for the Ryzen 9 7950X, $549 (~A$799) for the Ryzen 9 7900X, $399 (~A$579) for the Ryzen 7 7700X and $299 (~A$429) for the Ryzen 5 7600X.

The new range is set to go on sale on the 27th of September, 2022. Official local pricing and availability is yet to be announced.