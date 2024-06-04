AMD has revealed a new series of processors, for both desktops and mobiles, during the Computex 2024 event, which is a computer expo held annually in Taiwan.

These new processors have been based on AMD’s latest CPU architecture, reportedly providing better performance, efficiency, features, and AI capabilities.

AMD skipped its current Ryzen 7000 series for desktops and headed straight for the Ryzen 9000 series.

These have been based on the company’s latest Zen 5 architecture (codenamed Granite Ridge) and TSMC’s latest 4nm FinFET process, reportedly promising an average of 16 per cent improvement in IPC (instructions per clock).

The new architecture includes an updated branch predictor with improved accuracy and latency performance, as well as deeper window instruction sizes for more parallelism.

AMD has claimed there’s up to a 2x increase in instructions bandwidth due to an increase in data bandwidth between L1 and L2 caches, as well as an increase in AI and AVX512.

The IO die and overall die layout hasn’t changed, with the 9000 chipsets still using one or two CCD for CPU cores, and an IO die for IO and memory operations.

The IO die is identical to the Ryzen 7000 series and is still based on TSMC 6nm. The integrated Radeon GPU is also identical with two compute units.

Four new models have been announced, with 16, 12, 8, and 6-core count parts. These are the Ryzen 9950X, 9900X, 9700X, and the 9600X.

The core count remains identical compared with previous generations, and the boost clocks are similar on the 16 and 12-core models but are higher on the 8 and 6-core models.

AMD has compared the 9950X chipset with Intel’s current Core i9-14900K, revealing a reported up to 21 per cent improvement in Cinebench 2024, and up to 56 per cent improvement in Blender.

Gaming improvement is minimal; however, the company does claim the chipset provides up to 23 per cent better performance in certain titles like ‘Horizon Zero Dawn.’

AMD also announced new X870 and X870E chipsets for motherboards, which come with mandatory USB 4.0 on all X800 series boards, as well as PCIe Gen 5 for graphics and SSD.

The company has claimed they have higher EXPO memory overclocking speeds, with the base JEDEC spec updated from 5200MHz (Ryzen 7000) to 5600MHz (Ryzen 9000).

Existing Ryzen 600 series motherboards will be able to support Ryzen 9000 chipsets with a BIOS update.

AMD also increased support for AM5 from 2025+ to 2027+. This means, there will likely be support for another generation of CPUs in the future.

There’s also continued support for AMD’s older AM4 platform with two new parts, the Ryzen 7 5800XT and the Ryzen 9 5900XT. The 5800XT is overclocked and comes with 100MHz higher boost clock compared with previous models and includes a Wraith Prism cooler in the box.

The 5900XT is not overclocked. It’s downclocked and comes with a 16-core / 32-thread design, and 100MHz reduced boost and base clock speed compared with previous models.

Finally, AMD has announced two chipsets for the notebook market, the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and the Ryzen AI 9 365.

Compared with the previous Ryzen 8000 series, these models can reach up to 12 cores, including a combination of the new Zen 5 cores and slower Zen 5C cores.

Additionally, they come with new Radeon 890M graphics and an NPU with 50 TOPs of performance. This means they are compatible with Microsoft Copilot.

Acer, ASUS, HP, Lenovo and MSI have all announced support for these in their upcoming products.

The Ryzen 9000 series and 5000 series desktop parts will reportedly be available from July, with pricing not yet revealed.