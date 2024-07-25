HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > AMD Delays Launch Of Ryzen 9000 CPUs Over ‘Quality Expectations’

AMD Delays Launch Of Ryzen 9000 CPUs Over ‘Quality Expectations’

By | 25 Jul 2024
AMD Ryzen 900 Processor (Image: Sourced from AMD website)

Unexpectedly, AMD has announced that it is pushing back the deliveries of its latest Ryzen 9000 CPUs.

Originally meant to go on sale next week on July 31, the processors will now arrive in the first two weeks of August.

The Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X will launch on August 8, while the Ryzen 9 9900X and Ryzen 9 9950X will go on sale on August 15.

Jack Huynh, senior vice president of computing and graphics at AMD, pinned the delay down to the processors not meeting the company’s “full quality expectations”.

Huynh said, “During final checks, we found the initial production units that were shipped to our channel partners did not meet our full quality expectations. Out of an abundance of caution and to maintain the highest quality experiences for every Ryzen user, we are working with our channel partners to replace the initial production units with fresh units.”

What the specific quality expectation issues in the first batch of these processors were and how widespread the issue is remains unclear.

AMD (Image: Sourced from AMD Newsroom)

Tom’s Hardware reports that a small portion of the initial run had an error in CPU packaging which could impact its quality.

Apart from delaying the launch to retailers, AMD is also recalling the CPUs it has already shipped.

AMD’s decision to circle back on quality issues over its upcoming Ryzen 9000 CPUs comes as Intel has faced a lot of heat over its 13th-gen and 14th-gen desktop CPUs. As ChannelNews reported this week, Intel finally admitted to instability issues in its latest high-end processors. Thomas Hannaford, Intel’s communications manager, blamed it on an error in the microcode that requests incorrect voltage numbers, leading to instability in the processor.

AMD is keen to steer clear of the possibility of it inadvertently facing any of the flak that Intel is receiving at the moment due to faulty processors.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
AMD’s Global Brand Value Now Surpasses Intel
AMD’s Zen-6 Chips Could Arrive Sooner Than Expected
Cybercriminal Claims They Hacked Into Apple And AMD Days Apart
Serious Concerns Over Intel & AMD Copilot Plus PCs
AMD To Release New Ryzen Desktop & Mobile Processors
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Shanghai Launch Tipped For New Lenovo Mini
Latest News
/
July 25, 2024
/
Samsung London Bus Galaxy Z Flip6 (Image: Samsung Newsroom)
Bendy Bus Built As Tech Launch Teaser
Latest News
/
July 25, 2024
/
A Fantastic Future Of Fingers And Faces, But What Becomes Of The Key Ring?
Latest News
/
July 25, 2024
/
Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro max (Image: Sourced from Apple)
Double Digit Percentage Of New iPhone Users Migrate from Android
Latest News
/
July 25, 2024
/
Sanus TV stand with 4D + SHIFT technology
Sanus Confirms Return To IFA 2024
Latest News
/
July 25, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Shanghai Launch Tipped For New Lenovo Mini
Latest News
/
July 25, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Lenovo is reportedly launching a new mini PC with AI capabilities – the YOGA Portal – this weekend at ChinaJoy....
Read More