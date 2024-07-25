Unexpectedly, AMD has announced that it is pushing back the deliveries of its latest Ryzen 9000 CPUs.

Originally meant to go on sale next week on July 31, the processors will now arrive in the first two weeks of August.

The Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X will launch on August 8, while the Ryzen 9 9900X and Ryzen 9 9950X will go on sale on August 15.

Jack Huynh, senior vice president of computing and graphics at AMD, pinned the delay down to the processors not meeting the company’s “full quality expectations”.

Huynh said, “During final checks, we found the initial production units that were shipped to our channel partners did not meet our full quality expectations. Out of an abundance of caution and to maintain the highest quality experiences for every Ryzen user, we are working with our channel partners to replace the initial production units with fresh units.”

What the specific quality expectation issues in the first batch of these processors were and how widespread the issue is remains unclear.

Tom’s Hardware reports that a small portion of the initial run had an error in CPU packaging which could impact its quality.

Apart from delaying the launch to retailers, AMD is also recalling the CPUs it has already shipped.

AMD’s decision to circle back on quality issues over its upcoming Ryzen 9000 CPUs comes as Intel has faced a lot of heat over its 13th-gen and 14th-gen desktop CPUs. As ChannelNews reported this week, Intel finally admitted to instability issues in its latest high-end processors. Thomas Hannaford, Intel’s communications manager, blamed it on an error in the microcode that requests incorrect voltage numbers, leading to instability in the processor.

AMD is keen to steer clear of the possibility of it inadvertently facing any of the flak that Intel is receiving at the moment due to faulty processors.