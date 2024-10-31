Home > Latest News > AMD Confirms Launch Timeframe For RDNA 4 GPUs

AMD Confirms Launch Timeframe For RDNA 4 GPUs

By | 31 Oct 2024

While there was uncertainty over whether AMD would release its RDNA 4 graphics cards this year, the company has now announced a window during which it intends to release it.

“We are on track to launch the first RDNA4 GPUs in early 2025,” said AMD CEO Lisa Su, which marks the first time the company has publicly acknowledged a timeline for it.

“In addition to a strong increase in gaming performance, RDNA 4 delivers significantly higher ray tracing performance and adds new AI capabilities,” said Su during an earnings call this week, according to The Verge.

Group-wide revenue at AMD rose by 22 per cent in the third quarter versus the year-ago period to $6.82 billion (A$10.39 billion), surpassing analysts’ estimates of $6.71 billion (A$10.77 billion).

However, AMD’s fourth quarter revenue guidance of $7.5 billion (A$11.42 billion), is under what analysts expected would be $7.55 billion (A$11.55 billion).

 

“In gaming graphics, revenue declined year-over-year as we prepare for a transition to our next-gen Radeon GPUs based on our RDNA 4 architecture,” said Su.

AMD’s gaming segment revenue in the third quarter was down 69 per cent year-over-year, and the company cited “a decrease in semi-custom revenue” as the main culprit.

Su noted that gaming only accounts for 2 per cent of the company’s revenue, while data centre is now well over half of the company’s business.

In its previous earnings call, AMD revealed that its gaming revenue was down by a sharp 48 per cent year-over-year.

With Nvidia’s RTX 50-series also rumoured to launch in early 2025, both companies are expected to take to CES 2025 to make their announcements as the GPU market starts heating up.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Amazon Web Services Axes Hundreds of Jobs
Amazon’s Blackwell-Based Servers Delayed Until 2025
AMD Ryzen 900 Processor (Image: Sourced from AMD website)
Cold Reception For New Ryzen CPU After ‘Factory Tour’ Leak
Claims Qualcomm Looking To Acquire Intel Shares Surge
Nvidia Could Turn To Samsung For GPU Production
Nvidia Slide Continues In After-Hours Trade, $430 Billion Wiped
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Motorola Launches Two New Sub-A$500 Smartphones
Latest News
/
October 31, 2024
/
Retail Boss Urges Reserve Bank To Cut Rates Before Christmas
Latest News
/
October 31, 2024
/
Microsoft’s Cloud Platform Fuels Revenue Growth
Latest News
/
October 31, 2024
/
Gaming Giant Vows To ‘Protect’ Reputation After ‘Malicious Online Attacks’
Latest News
/
October 31, 2024
/
Optus Hit By ACCC Over Hundreds Of Claimed “Dishonest” &”Unconscionable” Phone Sales
Latest News
/
October 31, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Motorola Launches Two New Sub-A$500 Smartphones
Latest News
/
October 31, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
With Motorola enjoying a standout year with a number of excellent devices released over the last few months, it has...
Read More