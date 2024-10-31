While there was uncertainty over whether AMD would release its RDNA 4 graphics cards this year, the company has now announced a window during which it intends to release it.

“We are on track to launch the first RDNA4 GPUs in early 2025,” said AMD CEO Lisa Su, which marks the first time the company has publicly acknowledged a timeline for it.

“In addition to a strong increase in gaming performance, RDNA 4 delivers significantly higher ray tracing performance and adds new AI capabilities,” said Su during an earnings call this week, according to The Verge.

Group-wide revenue at AMD rose by 22 per cent in the third quarter versus the year-ago period to $6.82 billion (A$10.39 billion), surpassing analysts’ estimates of $6.71 billion (A$10.77 billion).

However, AMD’s fourth quarter revenue guidance of $7.5 billion (A$11.42 billion), is under what analysts expected would be $7.55 billion (A$11.55 billion).

“In gaming graphics, revenue declined year-over-year as we prepare for a transition to our next-gen Radeon GPUs based on our RDNA 4 architecture,” said Su.

AMD’s gaming segment revenue in the third quarter was down 69 per cent year-over-year, and the company cited “a decrease in semi-custom revenue” as the main culprit.

Su noted that gaming only accounts for 2 per cent of the company’s revenue, while data centre is now well over half of the company’s business.

In its previous earnings call, AMD revealed that its gaming revenue was down by a sharp 48 per cent year-over-year.

With Nvidia’s RTX 50-series also rumoured to launch in early 2025, both companies are expected to take to CES 2025 to make their announcements as the GPU market starts heating up.