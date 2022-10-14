Amazon seems to have jumped the gun by implementing a second Prime Day-style event this year, with analysts calling it “mostly just another day on Amazon.”

Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Early Access Sale spanned this Tuesday and Wednesday, coming just three months after its Prime Day event in July.

The event was a US-only sale, with Amazon Australia hosting its own ‘Big Smile Sale’ for Prime members, which is currently being held, from October 10- 16.

The company was rather muted in its press release for the US event, saying only that tens of millions of Prime shoppers enjoyed the sales, ordering “more than 100 million items from Amazon’s selling partners.”

Klover, a company that breaks down real-time commerce and financial data, reported that households spend roughly 40 per cent less this week, compared to at July’s event.

Klover CEO Brian Mandelbaum dismissed it as “mostly just another day on Amazon.”

The results might be even worse than this, considering Amazon touted July’s event its biggest Prime Day ever, with more than 300 million items bought during the sales.

Amazon is yet to release financials for either sales period.

Average order prices were also down this time, according to data from research firm Numerator, who found the average order was A$74.10, down from $95.70.

Amazon is treating it as a launchpad into the spending season.

“Our Prime Early Access Sale was a great kickoff to the holidays, and the best part is that it’s only the beginning,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Stores.

“Customers will find millions of must-have deals throughout the season that will help them continue to save money on gifts for loved ones.

“We know our employees, vendors, and selling partners show incredible dedication to delivering a great experience during the holidays, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to serving customers during this special time of the year.”