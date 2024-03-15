Amazon is releasing a new generative AI feature that allows sellers to provide a URL to their own website to create high-quality product detailed pages in Amazon’s store.

This is an improvement on the features that it launched last year which helps users to help sellers quickly create listings by entering just a few words about the product.

In a blog post, Mary Beth Westmoreland, Amazon’s VP of worldwide selling partner experience explained that sellers can now simply leverage their existing listings by providing Amazon with a URL, which is automatically parsed by the company’s generative AI-based features, to “seamlessly create high-quality, engaging listings for Amazon’s store”.

The feature is rolling out now and will be available to US sellers in the next few weeks.

Amazon has recently released several new AI tools for sellers and shoppers and has been investing in generative AI throughout the company.

“The generative AI tools we’ve deployed so far are constantly learning and evolving, and we are excited about the seller adoption and AI-generated content quality that we are already seeing. Across the business, Amazon is actively developing powerful new AI tools and capabilities, and we are even more optimistic about the future capabilities and positive seller impact of these offerings,”said Westmoreland.

“As more sellers leverage the technology to enhance their own product listing experience, we will provide them with increasingly relevant results, reducing effort for sellers while improving efficacy of generated listings.”

Westmoreland stated that more than 100,000 sellers have tried generative AI tools and that 80% of the time sellers accept suggestions from AI-powered tools.