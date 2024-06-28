HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon’s Internet-From-Space Project Launch Delayed

Amazon’s Internet-From-Space Project Launch Delayed

By | 28 Jun 2024

Amazon has delayed the launch of the first batch of broadband satellites under its Project Kuiper until the fourth quarter of this year.

Project Kuiper is a rival Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites which offers a similar service.

Amazon had previously said that the project would launch in the first half of this year, before now confirming that it is pushing back the launch.

It aims to start the first customer tests of its Project Kuiper network in 2025, according to production operations chief Steve Metayer.

Commercial service, which can begin gradually once Amazon has hundreds of satellites in the air, will follow later in 2025.

The low-Earth-orbit satellites will bring broadband access to areas that do not presently have a reliable internet connection.

Project Kuiper’s license with the Federal Communications Commission, received in 2020, requires it to have 1,600 satellites in space by mid-2026. Ultimately, Amazon aims to provide broadband internet from a constellation of more than 3,000 satellites.

It launched two prototypes in October. Amazon is now retiring those those satellites and focusing on ramping up manufacturing at its Kirkland, Washington, factory where it intends to eventually produce as many as five satellites a day.

Elon Musk has a significant lead in this space. His SpaceX flew its first Starlink satellites back in 2018 and has since then launched more than 5,000 satellites using its own rockets.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Amazon Take On Appliance & TV Retailers & Temu, New Initatives Seen As A Major Threat
Amazon Market Cap Crosses A$3.01 Trillion Mark
Amazon’s Alexa To Get AI Update
Amazon Fined A$9 Million By US Labor Commissioner
UK Retailers Slam Amazon With A$1.92 Billion Damages Claim Over Data Misuse
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Tidal Pulls Music Streaming App From Samsung TVs
Latest News
/
June 28, 2024
/
BREAKING NEWS:Nine To Axe Over 200 Media Jobs Age, SMH & TV Network Impacted
Latest News
/
June 28, 2024
/
ACCC Fines Dodo For Breaking Electricity Price Cap
Latest News
/
June 28, 2024
/
Is DJI Set To Debut The Osmo Action 5 Pro?
Latest News
/
June 28, 2024
/
Life’s Not Good Following Deadly LG Gas Leak That Killed 12, & Left Thousands Facing Cancer Threat, High Court Seals LG Plant
Latest News
/
June 28, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Tidal Pulls Music Streaming App From Samsung TVs
Latest News
/
June 28, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
After having done the same with Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV, Tidal will soon withdraw its music streaming app from...
Read More