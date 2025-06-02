Home > Latest News > Amazon’s Blink Upgrades Video Doorbell with Smarter Alerts and 2-Year Battery

Amazon’s Blink Upgrades Video Doorbell with Smarter Alerts and 2-Year Battery

2 Jun 2025

Amazon-owned Blink has launched a budget-friendly, next-generation Video Doorbell priced at US$69.99 (A$110), featuring several upgrades over its predecessor.

Key improvements include a wider 150-degree field of view with a new 1:1 “head-to-toe” aspect ratio, giving users a full-body view of visitors and package deliveries.

The camera resolution has been boosted to 1440p and the device is now rated IP65 for improved weather resistance.

Running on three standard AA batteries, the doorbell has up to two years of battery life, which is a standout feature compared to many pricier rivals like Arlo, Eufy and Amazon-owned Ring.

A major addition is person detection, powered by on-device computer vision. However, this feature is locked behind a Blink subscription plan, starting at A$4.95/month or A$49.95/year for the Basic tier, which supports one device.

The Plus plan, covering unlimited Blink devices, is priced at A$15/month or A$150/year. Subscriptions also unlock cloud video storage, event recording, and extended live view capabilities.

To operate, the doorbell requires Blink’s new Sync Module Core hub, which supports up to 10 Blink devices and integrates with Amazon Alexa. While the doorbell alone is sold for US$59.99 (A$95), buyers can opt for the US$69.99 (A$110) bundle that includes the required Sync Module.

The new Blink Video Doorbell continues Amazon’s strategy of offering dual smart security brands – Blink for the budget-conscious and Ring for those seeking more advanced features.

The product is available now in black or white via Blink and Amazon.



