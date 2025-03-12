Amazon owned Prime Video, has announced it will begin streaming multiple seasons of The Apprentice, the reality show that helped propel Donald Trump into the public eye before his political career.

Starting Monday, the first season of The Apprentice will be available on Prime Video, with a new season added weekly. By late April all seven seasons will be accessible to subscribers.

The decision has raised eyebrows, given the president’s financial stake in the show and ongoing controversies surrounding his influence in both politics and media.

In a statement released by Amazon, Trump, who served as an executive producer on the show, said, “I look forward to watching this show myself – such great memories, and so much fun. But most importantly, it was a learning experience for all of us!”.

While Amazon expands its Trump-related content, Australia has suffered a setback in its trade negotiations with the US. On the eve of new tariffs taking effect, the White House confirmed that Australia’s request for an exemption from steel and aluminium duties had been rejected.

North America correspondent Carrington Clarke verified the decision with White House officials, confirming that the Trump administration will proceed with imposing tariffs under its “America First” trade policy. The tariffs, set to take effect at 3 PM AEDT on March 12, pose a challenge for Australian exporters, who have been lobbying for relief from the increased costs.

Despite the setback, Australian officials insist that discussions are ongoing, with hopes of securing a last-minute reprieve. The government remains engaged in high-level talks to mitigate the economic impact of the tariffs on Australian industries.

Trump stands to profit from Amazon’s decision to stream The Apprentice, as he holds an executive producer credit on the show. While Amazon has not disclosed financial details, industry experts speculate that Trump could receive significant royalties from the deal.

The move comes amid Amazon’s growing ties with the Trump family. Earlier this year, the company announced a documentary about former First Lady Melania Trump.