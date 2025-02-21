Home > Latest News > Amazon To Shut Android App Store

Amazon To Shut Android App Store

By | 21 Feb 2025

Amazon says it will shut its Amazon App Store for Android devices in August.

The third-party App Store will cease operating on August 20 this year, it says.

Amazon told developers it would also discontinue its Coins digital currency on August 20. Customers use Coins to buy apps and games from the Amazon App Store.

Customers still with Coins on August 20 will be given a refund, the company says.

” We are writing to inform you that the Amazon App Store on Android devices and the Amazon Coins programme will be discontinued on August 20, 2025,” Amazon said in a post on X.

“Starting today, you will no longer be able to submit new apps targeting Android devices.”

Amazon also said that from today, customers can no longer make in-app purchases on the Amazon App Store for Android devices.

Amazon says it wants to prioritise servicing its App Store on Amazon devices – Amazon Tablet and Amazon Fire devices. That App Store will remain operating.

“We’ve decided to discontinue the Amazon Appstore on Android to focus our efforts on the Appstore experience on our own devices, as that’s where the overwhelming majority of our customers currently engage with it,” a spokesperson said.



