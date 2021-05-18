HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Amazon To Make $9 Billion Offer For MGM

Amazon To Make $9 Billion Offer For MGM

By | 18 May 2021
Industry sources have revealed to Variety that Amazon is set to make a US$9 billion offer for storied movie production house MGM.

The talks haven’t been confirmed by either Amazon or MGM, but Variety reported last December that the film studio was looking for a buyer.

MGM’s catalogue includes the James Bond and Rocky franchises, TV series such as Stargate, Fame, Fargo, Survivor and The Voice, and over 4,000 film titles.

Amazon currently has more than 200 million Prime members worldwide.

 

