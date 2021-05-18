Industry sources have revealed to Variety that Amazon is set to make a US$9 billion offer for storied movie production house MGM.

The talks haven’t been confirmed by either Amazon or MGM, but Variety reported last December that the film studio was looking for a buyer.

This would be a major investment in entertainment for Amazon, given the company spent a total of $11 billion on TV, movies and music in 2020, figures that were up 40 per cent from 2019.

MGM’s catalogue includes the James Bond and Rocky franchises, TV series such as Stargate, Fame, Fargo, Survivor and The Voice, and over 4,000 film titles.

Amazon currently has more than 200 million Prime members worldwide.