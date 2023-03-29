HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Amazon Highlights Dodgy Products With ‘Frequently Returned Item’ Tag

29 Mar 2023

Amazon may have a free and easy returns policy, but the e-commerce giant is aiming to reduce the hassle even more with a special tag warning shoppers if an item has been frequently returned.

The ‘frequently returned’ tag has started appearing on various items on the marketplace, with an extra warning to “check the product details and reviews” before committing to the purchase.

This feature aims to add an extra layer of protection. The Information reports that, among the items slapped with the tag is the Pro-Ject Automat A1 Record Player.

Amazon currently has a 30-day returns windows, but the proliferation of fake reviews and knock-off products on the marketplace are a trap for many – and may turn customers off.

“We’re currently showing return rate information on some product detail pages to help our customers make more informed purchase decisions,” Amazon spokesperson Betsy Harden confirmed.

These warnings don’t appear to appear on Amazon Australia as yet.



