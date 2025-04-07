Home > Latest News > Amazon Tests AI Feature That Buys Products From Other Brand Websites

Amazon Tests AI Feature That Buys Products From Other Brand Websites

By | 7 Apr 2025

Amazon has begun testing a new AI-powered feature called “Buy for Me”, which allows users to purchase items from third-party brand websites directly through the Amazon app.

The experimental tool uses agentic AI, capable of completing transactions without human intervention, including filling in customer details like name, address, and payment information.

When users search for products from specific brands, they may see a “Shop brand sites directly” section in addition to traditional Amazon listings.

Tapping the “Buy for Me” button takes users to a product detail page within the app, mirroring Amazon’s standard layout.

If the purchase is completed, the order is processed through the brand’s website, with encrypted personal data ensuring privacy.

Order tracking remains available within Amazon’s “Buy for Me Orders” tab.

Amazon says it currently does not take a commission from purchases made via this feature but hasn’t ruled out future monetisation.

The service is in beta testing and available only to a limited group of U.S. iOS and Amazon app users, with access to a small number of brand stores and products.

The launch comes shortly after Amazon introduced another AI feature called “Interests”, which generates shopping suggestions based on everyday prompts like “brewing tools and gadgets for coffee lovers.”



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Apple Keeps TikTok on App Store Amid US Ownership Uncertainty
Ring Founder Returns To Amazon
Amazon to Launch First Kuiper Internet Satellites Next Week, Oz Set to Benefit
Amazon Submits Bid To Buy TikTok
Nokia and Amazon Settle Global Streaming Patent Dispute
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Electronics Generates $2.27 Billion Selling WebOS TV Data & Subscriptions As Samsung Closes In On Their OLED Market Share
Latest News
/
April 8, 2025
/
Samsung Believe They Can Overtake LG In OLED Market With New AI Powered TV Range
Latest News
/
April 8, 2025
/
Meta Braces For Landmark Antitrust Case
Latest News
/
April 7, 2025
/
Australian Retail Shares Crash Dollar Dive A Problem For Distributors
Latest News
/
April 7, 2025
/
Future Samsung Galaxy S Ultra Phones May Drop Built-In S Pen Slot
Latest News
/
April 7, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Electronics Generates $2.27 Billion Selling WebOS TV Data & Subscriptions As Samsung Closes In On Their OLED Market Share
Latest News
/
April 8, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
LG Electronics who arch rival Samsung believe that they can beat in the OLED market after only entering the market...
Read More