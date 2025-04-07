Amazon has begun testing a new AI-powered feature called “Buy for Me”, which allows users to purchase items from third-party brand websites directly through the Amazon app.

The experimental tool uses agentic AI, capable of completing transactions without human intervention, including filling in customer details like name, address, and payment information.

When users search for products from specific brands, they may see a “Shop brand sites directly” section in addition to traditional Amazon listings.

Tapping the “Buy for Me” button takes users to a product detail page within the app, mirroring Amazon’s standard layout.

If the purchase is completed, the order is processed through the brand’s website, with encrypted personal data ensuring privacy.

Order tracking remains available within Amazon’s “Buy for Me Orders” tab.

Amazon says it currently does not take a commission from purchases made via this feature but hasn’t ruled out future monetisation.

The service is in beta testing and available only to a limited group of U.S. iOS and Amazon app users, with access to a small number of brand stores and products.

The launch comes shortly after Amazon introduced another AI feature called “Interests”, which generates shopping suggestions based on everyday prompts like “brewing tools and gadgets for coffee lovers.”