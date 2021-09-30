Amazon is being sued by a number of Chinese companies that were banned on the site for using paid reviews.

The companies suing the tech giant are Sopownic, Slaouwo, Deyixun, Cstech, Recoo Direct, Angelbliss, and Tudi.

The lawsuit was filed on Sept 13.

Although these companies don’t deny their wrongdoings, the lawsuit was brought about as a way to claw back some of thousands of dollars withheld by Amazon as a result of the ban.

Amazon which was founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos in 1994 has in the last year cracked down on companies soliciting paid reviews on its platform with many being dumped or banned altogether.

To date, Amazon has claimed to have permanently culled some 600 Chinese companies across 3,000 seller accounts with fake reviews on the site.