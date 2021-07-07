HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Amazon Stock Jumps To All-Time High As Bezos Steps Down

Amazon Stock Jumps To All-Time High As Bezos Steps Down

By | 7 Jul 2021
,

Amazon stock jumped to an all-time high as Jeff Bezos handed over the company to new CEO Andy Jassy.

The stock peaked at $3,645 per share, which gives a tentative company value of $1.83 trillion. The markets closing on Monday due to the July 4 holiday helped the stock skyrocket, with it up 3.82 per cent from Friday’s close.

“We’re strategically patient, but tactically impatient,” Jassy wrote of the company’s future direction, in his first staff email as CEO.

“Speed disproportionately matters to customers, and to businesses of all sizes at every stage of their evolution. Few people wake up thinking, ‘I want my items to come more slowly.”

With insight like this, it’s going to be a smooth ride.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon CEO: Read His Final Letter To Shareholders
Factory Resets Do Not Clear All Amazon Echo Data, Study Finds
Amazon Grants Jassy Huge Share Cache
Amazon Music Brings Podcasts To Australia
LIFX Not Very Smart, False Revenue Claims, As Supplier Sells Components
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Western Digital Offers Trade-Ins, Data Recovery For My Book Hack Victims
Latest News Western Digital
/
July 7, 2021
/
Roksan Announces Attessa Next-Gen Audio Range
Industry Latest News
/
July 7, 2021
/
Aftershokz Nets New Aussie Distribution Deal
Latest News Sound
/
July 7, 2021
/
LG Just Had Highest Quarterly Revenue In History
Brands Industry Latest News
/
July 7, 2021
/
Arlo Brings Updated Chime To Australia
Arlo Latest News
/
July 7, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Western Digital Offers Trade-Ins, Data Recovery For My Book Hack Victims
Latest News Western Digital
/
July 7, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Western Digital has announced its redress scheme for users caught up in the My Book Live storage hacking fiasco, including...
Read More