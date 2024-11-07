Home > Latest News > Amazon Stock Climbs To Record Highs After US Election

Amazon Stock Climbs To Record Highs After US Election

By | 7 Nov 2024

It was only a week ago that strong quarterly results saw Amazon’s stock rise by more than seven per cent to US$200 (A$304).

In the wake of Donald Trump’s US election victory, the stock has again surged, with $US200 now well in the rear view mirror. For now, at least.

Just yesterday Bloomberg was reporting that the stock had motored past US$200 to US$201.45 (A$306.70), knocking out a peak from July. But even that is old news.

At the close of trade Wednesday in the US, one share in Amazon was trading at US$207.09 (A$315.30), and in after hours trade it was hovering around the US$206 to US$207 range.

Amazon chart for the year to date.

It represented a 3.8 per cent rise for the day, a 14.5 per cent rise for the past month, and a 38 per cent rise on the year to date.

In August the stock dipped to about US$161 (A$245).

According to its Q3 2024 results, released on October 31, Amazon’s net sales increased 11 per cent to US$158.9 billion (A$242 billion) in the third quarter, compared with US$143.1 billion (A$218 billion) in the third quarter 2023.

North America segment sales increased 9 per cent year-on-year to US$95.5 billion (A$145 billion).

Amazon chart for the past five years.

International segment sales increased 12 per cent year-on-year to US$35.9 billion (A$55 billion).

The company’s cloud computing company Amazon Web Services segment sales increased 19 per cent year-on-year to US$27.5 billion (A$42 billion).

“As we get into the holiday season, we’re excited about what we have in store for customers,” said Andy Jassy, Amazon President and CEO.

 

Amazon chart – in 1997 you could buy a share for $US9 cents.

“We kicked off the holiday season with our biggest-ever Prime Big Deal Days and the launch of an all-new Kindle lineup that is significantly outperforming our expectations; and there’s so much more coming, from tens of millions of deals … to over 100 new cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities that we’ll share at AWS re:Invent the week after Thanksgiving.”

AWS re:Invent is on from December 2 to 6 in Las Vegas.



