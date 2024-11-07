It was only a week ago that strong quarterly results saw Amazon’s stock rise by more than seven per cent to US$200 (A$304).

In the wake of Donald Trump’s US election victory, the stock has again surged, with $US200 now well in the rear view mirror. For now, at least.

Just yesterday Bloomberg was reporting that the stock had motored past US$200 to US$201.45 (A$306.70), knocking out a peak from July. But even that is old news.

At the close of trade Wednesday in the US, one share in Amazon was trading at US$207.09 (A$315.30), and in after hours trade it was hovering around the US$206 to US$207 range.

It represented a 3.8 per cent rise for the day, a 14.5 per cent rise for the past month, and a 38 per cent rise on the year to date.

In August the stock dipped to about US$161 (A$245).

According to its Q3 2024 results, released on October 31, Amazon’s net sales increased 11 per cent to US$158.9 billion (A$242 billion) in the third quarter, compared with US$143.1 billion (A$218 billion) in the third quarter 2023.

North America segment sales increased 9 per cent year-on-year to US$95.5 billion (A$145 billion).

International segment sales increased 12 per cent year-on-year to US$35.9 billion (A$55 billion).

The company’s cloud computing company Amazon Web Services segment sales increased 19 per cent year-on-year to US$27.5 billion (A$42 billion).

“As we get into the holiday season, we’re excited about what we have in store for customers,” said Andy Jassy, Amazon President and CEO.

“We kicked off the holiday season with our biggest-ever Prime Big Deal Days and the launch of an all-new Kindle lineup that is significantly outperforming our expectations; and there’s so much more coming, from tens of millions of deals … to over 100 new cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities that we’ll share at AWS re:Invent the week after Thanksgiving.”

AWS re:Invent is on from December 2 to 6 in Las Vegas.