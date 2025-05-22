Amazon.com shareholders rejected all eight outside investor proposals at the company’s annual meeting, including multiple resolutions aimed at addressing climate change and artificial intelligence oversight.

The rejected climate-focused proposals included requirements for additional carbon emissions reporting, assessments of data centres’ environmental impact, and greater disclosure about packaging materials, particularly plastic use.

Amazon argued its current environmental disclosures are adequate and pointed to existing efforts to reduce its environmental footprint.

Two AI-related proposals also failed to gain sufficient support.

One would have required Amazon to assess its board structure for more responsible AI development, while another called for reporting on AI data usage and collection practices.

The Seattle-based company maintained it already leads in responsible AI development.

Additional rejected proposals included mandating the separation of CEO and board chair roles as company policy, creating reports on advertising risks to maintain political neutrality, and assessing warehouse working conditions, a longstanding area of criticism for the retail giant.

While Amazon currently separates the CEO role, held by Andy Jassy, from the board chair position held by founder Jeff Bezos, shareholders sought to make this separation a formal requirement.

Bezos had held both positions when he served as CEO until 2021.

Shareholders approved the reelection of all 12 directors and the company’s executive compensation package.

This marks the second consecutive year that all shareholder resolutions failed, following 14 unsuccessful proposals in 2023.

Amazon encouraged investors to vote against all eight proposals and will provide detailed voting tallies in an upcoming securities filing.