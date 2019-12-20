Ring Camera Data Leaked After Shock Video Revealed

Thousands of Amazon Ring camera owners have had their confidential information leaked online.

The breach – believed to have impacted up to 3,672 Ring camera owners this week – involved hackers exposing victims’ personal information online, such as their names, financial details, home addresses and live camera footage.

It’s the latest scandal in a series of serious mishaps to rock the Amazon-owned company, just days after a terrifying incident in the US where a male hacker accessed a little girl’s bedroom camera and harassed her.

But Ring has insisted the latest leak is not a result of their server being hacked.

‘Our security team has investigated these incidents, and we have no evidence of an unauthorized intrusion or compromise of Ring’s systems or network,’ said a Ring spokesperson.

The company has claimed that they are in the process of notifying all impacted customers of the security breach and informing them to change their passwords. They also encourage their users to enable two-factor authentication to secure their accounts from future breaches.

BuzzFeed News, who first broke the story, said they verified the hack by ‘confirming the exposed information with four individuals whose log-ins were compromised.’

Ring has also clarified that the latest hacking scandal did not impact its corporate systems and are instead a result of customers using former passwords that may have been stolen in other security breaches.