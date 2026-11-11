Amazon’s Ring is making another attempt to bring flying security cameras into homes with the announcement of a US$250 (approximately A$362.00) drone.

The Ring Drone Cam is made to fly autonomously between rooms, providing mobile surveillance for homeowners, beyond the reach of typical fixed cameras.

The launch is an expansion for Ring, which has a portfolio of security products.

The device is part of a new product category called Ring Robotics and is powered by the company’s AI Pilot technology. It uses cameras, sensors, computer vision and cloud processing to map indoor areas, identify potential security hotspots and navigate obstacles.

While traditional security cameras monitor a fixed location, the Drone Cam can be dispatched to investigate activity around a property. It can follow pre-programmed flight routes, operate on scheduled patrols or respond when compatible Ring cameras, sensors or alarms are triggered.

The drone features a 2K camera with a 148-degree field of view and 360-degree rotation, allowing it to capture footage from multiple angles. Its battery, however, supports only relatively short flights, making it better suited to investigating specific incidents than providing continuous surveillance.

According to Ring, the camera stays switched off while the drone is docked and begins recording only once it takes flight. LED indicators are designed to alert occupants when recording is taking place. The company also says the footage it takes will be protected using its ‘Throw Away the Key’ encryption technology.

It’s not the first time the company has attempted to commercialise an indoor security drone. Amazon’s Ring first introduced its Always Home Cam concept in 2020, though these earlier versions never became widely available. Challenges in the development phase and other delays reportedly led to the company rethinking the technology.

The new Drone Cam is scheduled to begin shipping in the US on January 27, 2027, although it still needs Federal Communications Commission authorisation.

Ring also announced the $999.99 Ring Rover Cam, an autonomous security robot for businesses. The wheeled device can patrol commercial premises, investigate disturbances and provide video monitoring. It is scheduled to ship from December 16, 2026.

The autonomous security systems technology has led to concerns about privacy, data security and the use of cameras that can move freely through private spaces.

An Australian release date and pricing has not yet been announced.