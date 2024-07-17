HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon Prime Sales Spike Amid Scam Concerns

Amazon Prime Sales Spike Amid Scam Concerns

By | 17 Jul 2024

Amazon’s Prime Day sales are off to a flying start with reports of a skyrocketing increase in sales of almost 12 percent over the first seven hours. That’s when compared to last year’s Prime Day, reports Bloomberg, citing Momentum Commerce which tracks sales by selected brands.

According to Momentum’s leaderboard, the top 10 most recognised brands are Apple, Tozo, Soundcore, Beats, Amazon Renewed, Sony, Skullcandy and Shokz in terms of SOV (share of voice), a measure of market recognition in the electronics sector that it tracks. Prime Day began yesterday and continues to July 21.

In Australia, Prime eGift cards are proving popular with savings offers of up to 12 percent. along with Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device which is selling for $39.

However, police are warning about Prime Day scams and they start with fake websites.

“Some fake sites are designed to look just like the Amazon website and can look very convincing,” say Queensland Police in a statement. “Unwitting shoppers often reach them when they click on links in phishing emails, text messages or ads posted on social media. While it is easy to rush and get caught up in the hype, stop and think before you click.”

The scams don’t end there. Telephone sales are prevalent too. “Amazon calling you and telling you that there’s a problem with your Amazon Prime membership or transaction and they need you details?

“Be aware of scammers asking you for information, or to pay money to fix the problem, or asking you to give them access to your computer or device.

“Never give anyone remote access to your computer. And don’t forget about those fake delivery text messages.  Do not click on the link. It is a scam.”

Police have issued a checklist for those transacting during the sale.

 



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
, , , ,
You may also like
Aussies Hunt For Record Amazon Prime Deals
Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock Revived By Amazon
Jeff Bezos To Sell Another A$7.45 Billion Amazon Shares
Amazon Kills Astro Robot For Business
Amazon’s Internet-From-Space Project Launch Delayed
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Pizel 9 phones
Taiwan Regulator Leaks Google Pixel 9 Series Specs
Latest News
/
July 17, 2024
/
HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (Image: Sourced from HP website)
HP Unveils Its First AMD-powered AI PC
Latest News
/
July 17, 2024
/
Dirac, Sweden
Dirac Brings Its Room Correction Software To Bluesound
Latest News
/
July 17, 2024
/
Samsung Adds Green To The Serif TV Range
Latest News
/
July 17, 2024
/
Global Entertainment And Media Sales To Reach A$5.05 Trillion By 2028
Latest News
/
July 17, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Pizel 9 phones
Taiwan Regulator Leaks Google Pixel 9 Series Specs
Latest News
/
July 17, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Google’s coming Pixel 9 range of smartphones are expected to include a major camera upgrade when they are unveiled on...
Read More