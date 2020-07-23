Behemoth e-commerce giant, Amazon, has reportedly delayed its annual ‘Prime Day’ in its home country of the United States – historically the company’s busiest sales event and a significant generator of online sales.

Reported by Fox Business, Amazon has confirmed Prime Day has been pushed back in the US following the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Amazon Australia ran a landmark 65 hour Prime Day sale, offering promotional discounts off thousands of products.

Prime Day has historically triggered a wider spread retail promotional event across the industry, as local retailers seek to combat competition with discounts of their own.

The event took place in mid July last year, and Amazon has confirmed Prime Day will take place “later than usual” this year.”

“This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners,” reads the company’s statement.

“We are excited Prime members in India will see savings on August 6-7, and that members all around the world will experience Prime Day later this year.”

The news comes after Amazon announced 2019 Prime Day sales trumped both Black Friday and Cyber Monday revenues combined.

The e-commerce giant is yet to announce an official date for Prime Day, however, has ramped up its logistics workforce to action a jump in online sales prompt by home-bound consumers amongst the coronavirus pandemic.

Commentators expected local retailers to postpone their sales to match Amazon’s rescheduled Prime Day based on historical behaviour.