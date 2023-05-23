HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Amazon Plans In Place For Users To Buy Beer By Scanning A Palm

Amazon Plans In Place For Users To Buy Beer By Scanning A Palm

By | 23 May 2023

Amazon are in talks to launch a way for alcohol drinkers to buy alcohol just by swiping their hand. No ID needed.

After users upload IDs and a selfie, and are verified of being of legal age, they will then be able to purchase alcohol from locations using Amazon’s touchless payment device, Amazon One. All users will need to do is scan their palm.

Amazon One was launched in September 2020, offering a contactless payment during COVID times. This device is still widely used due to the speed and convenience.

This new way of buying alcohol is set to be launched in Denver, Colorado USA first, with Amazon claiming a wider rollout “in the coming months.”



