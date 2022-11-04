HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon Pauses Hiring For “Next Few Months”

Amazon Pauses Hiring For “Next Few Months”

By | 4 Nov 2022

Amazon is pausing hiring for a number of months, in the latest sign that all is not well with the retail giant.

The company will “pause on new incremental hires in our corporate workforce”, according to Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, who announced the policy yesterday in a memo to staff.

Amazon has implemented hiring pauses across various areas of its company over the past few weeks, including Amazon Web Services, and the retail and logistics operations.

The company reduced its overall workforce by close to 100,000 during the June quarter, but still has more than 1.5 million full- and part-time workers.

“We anticipate keeping this pause in place for the next few months,” Galetti explained, “and will continue to monitor what we’re seeing in the economy and the business to adjust as we think makes sense.

“In general, depending on the business or area of the company, we will hire backfills to replace employees who move on to new opportunities, and there are some targeted places where we will continue to hire people incrementally.”

Galetti stresses “this is not the first time that we’ve faced uncertain and challenging economies in our past”, pointing out the wax and wane of the company’s hiring.

“While we have had several years where we’ve expanded our headcount broadly, there have also been several years where we’ve tightened our belt and were more streamlined in how many people we added.

“With fewer people to hire this moment, this should give each team an opportunity to further prioritise what matters most to customers and the business, and to be more productive.”

Shares of Amazon are down more than 45 per cent this year.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Amazon Increases Investments in Australian Operations For Holiday Season
Global Tablet And Chromebook Shipments Down In 2022 Q3, Reports IDC
Coles Pressuring Suppliers To Eat Inflation Costs
Amazon Online Sales Up Profits Fall
Inflation Hits 7.3%, Highest Since 1990
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

TCL To Do Roku TV In OZ
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/
Bluesound Launches Pulse M Wireless Speaker
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/
Twitter Begins Mass Staff Layoffs, Shuts All Offices
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/
Afterpay Parent Soars After 38% Profit Leap
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/
ACCC Takes Dell To Court Over Monitor Discounts
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

TCL To Do Roku TV In OZ
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
TCL Electronics has announced a partnership with streaming leader Roku to bring TCL Roku televisions to Australia. From this month,...
Read More