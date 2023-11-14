HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon Lays Off 180 Games Division Staff

Amazon Lays Off 180 Games Division Staff

By | 14 Nov 2023

180 staff members have been let go from Amazon Games workforce, and sources close said the decision affected staff from the Crown Channel, as well as game growth employees.

This is at least the second round of layoffs in under a week, as part of a “broader restructuring.”

Amazon has confirmed the news as the entirety of the Amazon-backed Twitch channel, Crown Channel was laid off.

In an internal email, VP Christoph Hartmann said, “We’ve listened to our customers, and we know delivering free games every month is what they want most, so we are refining our Prime benefit to increase our focus there. With these changes in our business approach come changes to our resourcing, resulting in the elimination of just over 180 roles.”

“After our initial restructuring in April, it became clear that we needed to focus our resources even more on the areas that are growing with the highest potential to drive our business forward.”

Amazon has also cut jobs in the streaming music and podcast division, as well as human resources. Back in April, 100 jobs were cut in the games division, and over the last year, the company has cut over 27,000 roles.

The news of this latest round comes following a wave of video game layoffs this year.

In the last week, Unity announced job cuts despite an increase in revenue, Digital Extremes confirmed 30 staff were laid off, and Ubisoft saw 124 redundancies across the VFX and IT teams.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Amazon To Pay $46M For Infringing Patents
Amazon Continues Cutting Jobs
Could Netflix Start Streaming Live Boxing Matches?
Amazon Walloped In Tablet Market Down 49.5%, Samsung & Apple Also Hit
Amazon Accused Of Dodgy Practices That Pushed Up Prices By Hundrerds Of Millions
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Why Did Telstra Not Reveal Recent Aquisition Of Dense Air Spectrum, Some Claim It Was Because Of Optus
Latest News
/
November 14, 2023
/
Samsung One UI 6 Added To 30 Devices In 45 Days
Latest News
/
November 14, 2023
/
As Retail TV Sales Slump, War Breaks Out Between Panel Manufacturers + TV Brands Over Prices
Latest News
/
November 14, 2023
/
Google & Meta’s Ad Revenue Costs Publishers $21.9B, Study Says
Latest News
/
November 14, 2023
/
Sony Rolls Out Android 10 For Select TV Models
Latest News
/
November 14, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Why Did Telstra Not Reveal Recent Aquisition Of Dense Air Spectrum, Some Claim It Was Because Of Optus
Latest News
/
November 14, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Australia’s largest telco Telstra will build five new major routes under its intercity connectivity project using new cabling investors who...
Read More