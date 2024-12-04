Home > Latest News > Amazon Launches New Mini-LED Fire TV Omni Series

Amazon Launches New Mini-LED Fire TV Omni Series

By | 4 Dec 2024

Amazon has added to its Fire TV range with an Omni Mini-LED Series and Fire TV Soundbar Plus.

“It’s early days, but we think we’re onto something,” Amazon said. “Since launching Fire TV 10 years ago, we’ve been on a mission to make TVs more intelligent, accessible and connected.”

Amazon says that by putting “content – not apps- at the centre of the experience” it becomes “incredibly easy to find something to watch, including with just your voice”.

“What started with the first Fire TV device in 2014 has evolved into a versatile lineup of devices, from Cubes to Sticks and smart TVs made by some of the world’s strongest TV brands, including Panasonic, Hisense, Toshiba and TCL.” 

Amazon said it had sold more than 250 million Fire TV devices.

In 2021 it released the Fire TV Omni Series, which was the first Amazon-built TV.

 

The new Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series “optimises picture quality, audio and performance to deliver Amazon’s best and most innovative TV yet”, the company claims. 

The Omni Mini-LED Series features a QLED Mini-LED display, and delivers up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness and up to 960 dimming zones. There is support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive.

“The lineup features built-in far-field technology so you can find apps, discover shows and movies, manage playback, and control the Fire TV Ambient Experience hands-free using just your voice with Alexa.”

The TVs come in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch.

Amazon said Intelligent Picture Technology “combines artificial intelligence with the lineup’s new advanced light and colour sensors to enhance picture quality by automatically identifying, analysing and optimising scenes in real-time, fine-tuning picture details like landscapes, buildings, sports … the TV’s sensors simultaneously detects the room’s lighting conditions, adjusting brightness and colour temperature for optimal viewing day or night”.

Fire TV Soundbar Plus is a 3.1-channel all-in-one soundbar with support for Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and DTS TruVolume, Amazon said.



