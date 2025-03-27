Home > Latest News > Amazon Launches New AI Shopping Assistant Tool

Amazon Launches New AI Shopping Assistant Tool

By | 27 Mar 2025

Amazon has launched a new AI-powered shopping tool, called Interests, which helps users to discover and shop for products using natural language prompts.

With Interests, users can create personalized shopping prompts tailored to their preferences and price limits.

For example, they can describe what they’re looking for, from “Model building kits and accessories for hobbyist engineers and designers” or “Brewing tools and gadgets for coffee lovers” to “The latest pickleball gear and accessories.”

Once they’ve created their prompt, Interests will scan Amazon’s store on their behalf and proactively suggest newly available and relevant products, restocks, and deals that align with their prompt.

 

Amazon said that Interests uses large language models “to automatically translate everyday language into queries and attributes that traditional search engines can process and turn into product recommendations.”

It cited the example of a search for “natural makeup products for summer glow from top brands,” means that the Interests tool will utilise LLM’s world knowledge to translate “top brands” into specific brands in the makeup category to make relevant recommendations.

Interests is currently available to a small subset of US customers across Amazon’s app and mobile website. The company is yet to confirm when that feature will be available in Australia.

 

Google too has been implementing AI into its shopping and search platform. Google says that people shop more than a billion times each day on its platform, and it is now further integrating its AI models and machine learning technology to make that process more seamless.

The company has introduced a new feature on its Search and the Shopping tabs that allows users to ‘vision match’, which lets them describe any garment they have in mind and then use AI image generation to show you a few ideas of what it could look like and similar shoppable products.



