HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon Grabs A Ride From Elon Musk For New Kuiper Satellite Service

Amazon Grabs A Ride From Elon Musk For New Kuiper Satellite Service

By | 4 Dec 2023

Amazon is getting closer to rolling out a new competitor in Australia for the popular Starlink satellite broadband service, which both Optus and Telstra have moved to sell, in what is shaping up to be a battle between Amazon’s Project Kuiper and Elon Musk’s Starlink service.

Struggling with their own rockets to lift their Project Kuiper satellites into space, Amazon has cut a deal with the Elon Musk owned rival SpaceX, for three launches off the back of Musk’s Falcon 9 rocket.

To date, Amazon has faced a series of test failures and other issues with its launch partners, delaying flights of rockets that would lift hundreds of Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellites into orbits around earth.

The deal, which Amazon announced on its own website, will see the e-commerce and cloud-computing giant relying on its main rival to get its own satellite constellation into orbit.

The cost of the deal has not been announced.

Credit: Amazon/Business Wire

When operational both carriers and mobile retailers such as JB Hi Fi could be offering a new level of satellite communication service for both rural and metro broadband users in Australia from both Amazon and Starlink.

The Falcon 9 launches are set to begin in mid-2025 with services rolled out in late 2025 and 2026.

SpaceX’s Starlink already has roughly 5,000 satellites delivering internet service from low-Earth orbit.

Amazon’s own Project Kuiper, which is aiming for a similar business model, recently launched the first two test satellites of its planned 3,236-satellite constellation.

It aims to start beta testing with in the second half of 2024.

At this stage we do not know whether any Australian businesses have signed up for the Amazon service however we do know that both Optus and Telstra have spoken to Amazon as neither carrier has access to SpaceX in a post on X, the social media company formerly known as Twitter, Musk wrote: “SpaceX launches competitor satellite systems without favour to its own satellites. Fair and square.”

Amazon had previously hoped to have its first satellites aloft as early as the fourth quarter of 2022 before a series of testing failures.

Back in 2022 Amazon announced a deal with three launch providers according to Bloomberg, they included the United Launch Alliance, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin LLC, and Arianespace, for at least 68 launches (and possibly as many as 83) of the companies’ rockets to get the bulk of the Project Kuiper constellation into orbit.

That deal relies on newly developed rockets, which have yet to fly to space and have suffered from numerous delays.

In a separate deal, ULA’s older, flight-proven Atlas V rocket took Amazon’s first two satellites to orbit in October. The company has eight remaining launches with the rocket, which has been transitioning out of service.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Amazon Redesigns Alexa App For Smart Homes
ATO Win, Puts Tax Focus On CE & Appliance Brands Millions More Could Flow Into OZ
Major Supplier To Bunnings & Amazon Slapped With $15M Fine For Price Fixing, Biggest Ever In OZ
Telstra & Qantas Pull Google Ads After Sanction Breach Claims
Amazon Launches “Q” AI Chatbot
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS:Big US Streamers Snares The Rights To World Cup Cricket Big Blow To Nine
Latest News
/
December 4, 2023
/
Amazon’s AI Chatbot Q Has Accuracy & Privacy Problems
Latest News
/
December 4, 2023
/
Microsoft CoPilot Now Generally Available
Latest News
/
December 4, 2023
/
Will Apple & Paramount+ Deal Hurt Netflix?
Latest News
/
December 4, 2023
/
Amazon Redesigns Alexa App For Smart Homes
Latest News
/
December 4, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS:Big US Streamers Snares The Rights To World Cup Cricket Big Blow To Nine
Latest News
/
December 4, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
It was only a matter of time before it had to happen, a big US Company has snared the rights...
Read More