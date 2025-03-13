Has Peter Dutton and the Opposition just found three big global tech Companies, to support their proposition that nuclear energy is key to Australia’s future energy needs.

While Anthony Albanese and the Labor party are slamming the notion of nuclear energy, Amazon, Google, and Meta have all come out to support nuclear energy with all three calling for a tripling of nuclear power plants worldwide.

All three organisations who are massive users of electricity that is used power their data centres and server farms around the world have signed a pledge this week that supports at least tripling nuclear power worldwide by 2050.

Supporting the move are some of the biggest Companies in the world including Dow, Occidental, Alleseas, and OSGE.

Ted O Brien the Shadow Minister for Energy (Seen below) claims that Australian households and businesses are being smashed by skyrocketing power bills thanks to Anthony Albanese and Chris Bowen’s failed energy policies, with the latest market operator report showing an 83% surge in wholesale electricity prices over the past year.

Currently the Opposition are talking to various organisations with a view to delivering a costing policy for nuclear energy in Australia.

Organisations including Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Amazon claim that that “nuclear energy can provide round the clock energy independently of the weather, the season or the geographical location.”

It also appears that all these organisations have no faith in wind power, solar or energy farms to deliver future energy needs.

The latest Australian Energy Market Operator quarterly energy dynamics report confirms that wholesale prices hit record highs in New South Wales and Queensland, while energy market volatility spirals out of control in Australia.

Instead of ensuring affordable and reliable power, Labor’s reckless energy policies are forcing families and businesses to pay more claims O Brien.

Labor’s ideological war on coal and gas has weakened the grid, and as a result Australians are paying more for less reliable energy with Labor not even considering nuclear energy for future energy needs.

In the USA, several tech Companies are calling for more nuclear power as they expand their power-hungry data centres to support AI development.

This week the annual CERAWeek conference is being hosted by S&P Global with over 10,000 participants from 80 countries including Australia attending the event which will discuss “challenges ahead for energy security, supply, and climate ambitions,”.

The big tech giants made steps towards nuclear energy back in October, focusing on small modular reactors that can be used to generate energy and heat, according to the New York Times.

Even former US President Joe Biden saw nuclear power as a critical aspect in reducing greenhouse emissions and signed a law, passed by a bipartisan majority in Congress in February 2024, intending to speed up nuclear powerplant developments.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Donald J. Trump’s second term inauguration at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, Washington, DC

During the World Climate Action Summit in 2023, the US and 20 other countries signed the initial pledge to triple nuclear energy, but this pledge now includes non-governmental actors.

The pledge cites as its last point to “call on other large energy user companies to join this pledge.”