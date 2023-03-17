Amazon Go stores are the target of a new class action lawsuit that claims the company did not inform customers they were being recorded in their stores.

According to the lawsuit, filed overnight in New York, Amazon is in breach of the Biometric Identifier Information Law which requires all stores in New York City to display a sign informing customers their biometric information would being recorded.

Plaintiff Rodriguez Perez claims in the lawsuit there was no such sign at the Amazon Go store at 80 Pine Street. Perez says he contacted Amazon in early February to inform them, but did not receive a reply.

Perez claims a sign did finally go up last week, on March 13, but it “fails to disclose that Amazon converts and retains biometric identifier information.”

“Even worse,” Perez continued, “the sign informs customers that Amazon will not collect biometric identifier information on them unless they use the Amazon One palm scanner to enter the Amazon Go store, even though Amazon Go stores do collect biometric identifier information.”

Amazon has dismissed the suit, saying: “We do not use facial recognition technology in any of our stores, and claims made otherwise are false.”

A spokesperson for Amazon clarified further: “Only shoppers who choose to enroll in Amazon One and choose to be identified by hovering their palm over the Amazon One device have their palm-biometric data securely collected, and these individuals are provided the appropriate privacy disclosures during the enrollment process. The customer is always in control of when they choose to be identified using their palm.”

Nevertheless, Perez is asking for a jury trial, seeking damages for himself and “other Amazon customers whose rights were violated by Amazon.”